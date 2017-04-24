Bruce S. Harrington Joins Maine State Credit Union as Commercial Loan Officier
Maine State Credit Union is excited to announce that Bruce S. Harrington has joined Maine State Credit Union as the assistant vice president and commercial loan officer. He will report to Deborah Sparrow, senior vice president, and chief lending officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC