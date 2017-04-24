Bruce S. Harrington Joins Maine State...

Bruce S. Harrington Joins Maine State Credit Union as Commercial Loan Officier

Maine State Credit Union is excited to announce that Bruce S. Harrington has joined Maine State Credit Union as the assistant vice president and commercial loan officer. He will report to Deborah Sparrow, senior vice president, and chief lending officer.

