Biden: It's time for America to regain unity and purpose

Sunday May 21

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Biden spoke to graduates Sunday, May 21, at Maine's Colby College, urging them to resist the impulse to throw up their hands after an election that played to society's "baser instincts."

