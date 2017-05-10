Appeals court upholds whistleblower claim against Maine railway
A federal appeals court has upheld a $260,000 penalty against Pan Am Railways tied to the complaint of a Waterville whistleblower filed in 2011. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston upheld a department of labor ruling to slap the railroad company with $250,000 in punitive damages.
