Appeals court upholds whistleblower claim against Maine railway

A federal appeals court has upheld a $260,000 penalty against Pan Am Railways tied to the complaint of a Waterville whistleblower filed in 2011. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston upheld a department of labor ruling to slap the railroad company with $250,000 in punitive damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.