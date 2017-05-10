Appeals court upholds whistleblower c...

Appeals court upholds whistleblower claim against Maine railway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A federal appeals court has upheld a $260,000 penalty against Pan Am Railways tied to the complaint of a Waterville whistleblower filed in 2011. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston upheld a department of labor ruling to slap the railroad company with $250,000 in punitive damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC