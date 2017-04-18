Waterville News: LaLiberty named to W...

Waterville News: LaLiberty named to Waterville Creates! board

26 min ago Read more: Town Line

Waterville Creates!, one of Maine's leading arts and cultural organizations and a key driver in making the city a vibrant destination in central Maine, has elected Jim LaLiberty to the role of vice president of the Waterville Creates! board of directors effective February 28. Jim also serves as chair of the Waterville Opera House board. Jim is currently an attorney at Jabar, LaLiberty & Dubord LLC and has practiced law in Waterville for 36 years.

Waterville, ME

