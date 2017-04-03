United Way names Hays family as 2017 Campaign chairs

United Way of Kennebec Valley recently named Chuck and Maria Hays as its next campaign co-chairs, charged with leading the organization's 2017 fundraising efforts. Chuck, president and chief executive officer of MaineGeneral Health, and Maria, professor at the University of Maine at Augusta, will lend their expertise in building prosperous community partnerships to mobilize the caring power of those who live and work in Kennebec Valley.

