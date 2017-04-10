Thomas College Announces 123rd Commen...

Thomas College Announces 123rd Commencement Speakers and Class Marshals

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Bangor Daily News

WATERVILLE, April 2017 -Thomas College Provost Dr. Thomas Edwards has announced this year's speakers and honorary degree recipients for the College's 123rd Commencement Ceremonies taking place on the Thomas campus Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Commencement will take place Saturday, May 13, at 1:00 p.m. in the Harold Alfond Athletic Center at Thomas College. Thomas College is honored to announce Richard L. Whitmore, Jr. as this year's Commencement Speaker.

