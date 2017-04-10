Saint Joseph's College Mitchell Scholars Enjoy Extraordinary...

Saint Joseph's College Mitchell Schol...

Fifteen Saint Joseph's College students, who are recipients of the George Mitchell Institute Scholarships, enjoyed the extraordinary opportunity to welcome Senator George Mitchell to campus today and introduce him to their academic work in their respective programs. The Saint Joseph's College students' hometowns range from Saco to Caribou and Fryeburg to Isleboro.

