More karate winners at Battle of Maine
Huard's Sports Karate team members Eli Ker, 9, left, of Waterville, and Logan Levesque, 8, of Clinton, captured first place titles, respectively, at the 37th annual Battle of Maine Martial Arts Championships on March 25, held at Thomas College, in Waterville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC