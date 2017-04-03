Local scouters receive honors at district dinner

Waterville Elks Exalted Ruler Alanson P. White III, second from right, receives the "Partners in Scouting" award from Kennebec Valley District Key 3. From left to right, District Commander Charlie Ferguson, of Winslow, District Chairman Rick Denico, of Vassalboro, White, and District Director Matt Mower. Photo courtesy of Charles Mahaleris Three local Scouting volunteers received the District Award of Merit, the highest award a local Scouting district can bestow upon a Scouter, at the Kennebec Valley District Annual Scout Leader Recognition Dinner held on March 25, at the Waterville Lodge of Elks.

