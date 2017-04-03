Local scouters receive honors at dist...

Local scouters receive honors at district dinner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Town Line

Waterville Elks Exalted Ruler Alanson P. White III, second from right, receives the "Partners in Scouting" award from Kennebec Valley District Key 3. From left to right, District Commander Charlie Ferguson, of Winslow, District Chairman Rick Denico, of Vassalboro, White, and District Director Matt Mower. Photo courtesy of Charles Mahaleris Three local Scouting volunteers received the District Award of Merit, the highest award a local Scouting district can bestow upon a Scouter, at the Kennebec Valley District Annual Scout Leader Recognition Dinner held on March 25, at the Waterville Lodge of Elks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC