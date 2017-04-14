Local atheists want to set the record...

Local atheists want to set the record straight about their beliefs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Members of a newly formed atheist group are setting up in downtown Bangor on the day of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race to answer questions about who they are and what they believe. An organizer for the Maine Atheists and Humanists said her group wants to clear up any misconceptions that people may have about atheism at West Market Square from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC