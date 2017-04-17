Joe Biden to Speak at Colby College Graduation
Biden will speak to the graduating class of 483 on May 20, the private liberal arts school in Waterville, Maine, announced. "Vice President Biden's lifelong public service has been marked by his commitment to equality of opportunity, global cooperation, human health, and violence prevention, and all in a spirit of acceptance and bipartisanship," Colby President David Greene said.
