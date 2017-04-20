Former prosecutor 'absolutely' convinced of Sanborn's guilt

PORTLAND, Maine - The lawyer who prosecuted Anthony Sanborn said Thursday that a Portland court rushed to judgment last week in granting bail after a key witness recanted the testimony that was pivotal to convicting him of the 1989 murder of a 16-year-old girl. Former assistant attorney general Pamela Ames said that she remains "absolutely" convinced that justice was done when Sanborn was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the murder of Jessica Briggs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.