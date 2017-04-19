Ex-manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leave
A former manager of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Bangor on Friday sued the restaurant chain in U.S. District Court, claiming that he was fired illegally after spending a month last summer on duty with the U.S. Army Reserves. Daniel Bossie, 41, of Carmel said that he found out the Bangor store was closing just over a week after returning to work from duty.
