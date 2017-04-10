Earth Day, April 21-22 in China
Please know that there is a free electronics collection at Skills Inc. E Waste Alternatives, at 60 Industrial Street, in Waterville . You will not have to get out of your car! Just pop the trunk and the electronics will be unloaded and sorted for you.
