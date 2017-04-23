Dog pardon again proves LePage is the...

Dog pardon again proves LePage is the alpha in Maine's power structure

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A husky's life is on the line in what may be Maine's most unusual court case, and one of the only things that can save it is Gov. Paul LePage and a creative interpretation of executive power. The Republican governor found a new way to test his authority in March, when he issued a " full and free pardon " to a dog named Dakota, which was ordered to die by a judge after killing a neighbor's dog last year in Winslow, then attacking that same family's new dog in February.

