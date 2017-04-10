Dog, at vet's office to be euthanized...

Dog, at vet's office to be euthanized, saved by court appeal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Progress

In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society, an Alaskan husky named Dakota, who killed a neighbor's pug last year, sits in Waterville, Maine. Maine's conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of Dakota, saying the case could have implications for the state's animal welfare laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kennebec County was issued at April 17 at 2:55PM EDT

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC