Chainsaw fuel leak sparks Waterville office, apartment fire
The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when the owner of the building located at 13 College Ave. was using a chainsaw to remove a section of roof to start construction on a second floor above the office space, according to Capt. John Gromek of the Waterville Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC