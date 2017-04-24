BBBS plan Putt for Cass fundraiser

Colby Charette, right, Cassidy Charette's brother and now "Big Brother" and mentor to his "Little" Harrison Quimby, get ready to "Putt 4 Cass" at Gifford's Famous Ice Cream & Mini Golf, in Waterville May 20, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine. To register, sponsor or volunteer, contact [email protected]

