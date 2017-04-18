Area Continuing Education Students Named to Thomas College Spring 2017 Dean's List
Area continuing education students named to the dean's list at Thomas College for the spring term are: Jennifer Griffin, of Albion; Frederick DeLeonardis, of North Anson; Kelly Chaput and Samantha Nolan, both of Skowhegan; and Amy Austin, Brienne Hayes, and Marney Macomber, all of Waterville. About Thomas College: Thomas College, founded in 1894, is a private, liberal arts and business college in Waterville, Maine.
