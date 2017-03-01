Youth Art Month (YAM) 2017 Opening Reception
Come join us in celebrating the third consecutive year of YAM with an opening reception at Common Street Arts! The free, public reception will be held on Friday, March 3 from 4:00pm-6:00pm featuring live music by local youth performers and light refreshments. The YAM 2017 exhibit runs through Saturday, April 1. Common Street Arts celebrates the visual arts program with area schools by hosting a special student exhibition in its gallery located at 93 Main Street in downtown Waterville.
