Volunteers sought for ad hoc committee on marijuana
The Board of Selectmen is seeking volunteers to serve on an ad hoc committee to sort out issues relating to retail marijuana sales and social clubs. At the recommendation of Selectman Bob Butler, the board voted in favor of establishing a committee of nine individuals of varied backgrounds at its March 28 meeting, and forgoing a moratorium for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC