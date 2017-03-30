Verizon lays off workers in Waterville one week after closure of Bangor call center
The Verizon retail store in Waterville abruptly changed operators on Thursday, laying off all of its employees, one week after the Verizon call center at 6 Telcom Ave . in Bangor closed its doors forever, according to a company spokesman.
