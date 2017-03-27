Vassalboro News: Budget process begins with committee agreeing on two items

At the end of their third 2017 meeting, Vassalboro Budget Committee members agreed on two things: they cannot start making recommendations on the 2017-18 municipal budget until after they talk with school officials about the school budget, and they might need more than one other meeting after two joint meetings with the School Board. The school board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the school, to be joined at 7 p.m. by the budget committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Line.