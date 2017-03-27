TAMC Sleep Medicine expands services through telemedicine
Telemedicine is a great tool that allows for specialty services to expand into rural areas, but sometimes the reverse is true and a quality service in a rural area can be expanded into a more populated area. That is just the case of what happened in March with TAMC's Sleep Medicine practice.
