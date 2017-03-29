Sanford man previously convicted of assault sentenced for gun possession

A Sanford man who was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime in 2010 that barred him from having guns was sentenced for felony gun possession Tuesday in federal court, according to a news release issued by the office of acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy. William Klingensmith, 47, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John Woodcock to one month in prison, followed by two years of supervised release for unlawful possession of firearms, according to the release.

