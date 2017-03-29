Sanford man previously convicted of a...

Sanford man previously convicted of assault sentenced for gun possession

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Bangor Daily News

A Sanford man who was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime in 2010 that barred him from having guns was sentenced for felony gun possession Tuesday in federal court, according to a news release issued by the office of acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy. William Klingensmith, 47, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John Woodcock to one month in prison, followed by two years of supervised release for unlawful possession of firearms, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC