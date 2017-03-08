Maine Student Film and Video Fest calls for work
The 40th Maine Student Film & Video Festival is gearing up to celebrate its 40th year this July and currently is accepting film submissions from students throughout the state. Submissions can be entered anytime between now and June 1. Films will be judged in three categories: narrative ; documentary; and creative.
