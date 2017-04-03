Governor issues pardon for dog that killed neighbor's pug

This photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society shows an Alaskan husky named Dakota, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Waterville, Maine. Gov. Paul LePage said he pardoned the dog from a death sentence levied at a court hearing last week, after it killed a neighbor's small pug in May 2016 and later broke out of court-ordered confinement to bite the same neighbor's Pekingnese, which survived.

