Governor issues pardon for dog that killed neighbor's pug
This photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society shows an Alaskan husky named Dakota, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Waterville, Maine. Gov. Paul LePage said he pardoned the dog from a death sentence levied at a court hearing last week, after it killed a neighbor's small pug in May 2016 and later broke out of court-ordered confinement to bite the same neighbor's Pekingnese, which survived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC