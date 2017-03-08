Free Home Energy Fair

Free Home Energy Fair

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A free Home Energy Fair and Annual Meeting of the Sustain Mid Maine Coalition will be held on Saturday, March 18th at Colby College's Cotter Union in Waterville, ME. Both events are free and open to the public.

