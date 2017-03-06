Former state representative from Wins...

Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Police are searching for a former state representative who left for lunch with a friend in Waterville on Saturday but never returned home. Susan Morissette left her home around 1 30 p.m. Saturday driving a White Jeep Cherokee with Maine license plate number 444RX to have lunch with a friend in Waterville, according to Winslow police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 25 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC