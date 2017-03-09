Come Explore Under the Sea as the Wat...

Come Explore Under the Sea as the Waterville Opera House's the Little Mermaid

Based on the fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen and the 1989 Disney film of the same name, this adaptation will have you swimming with joy and laughter in your seats - show opens on Friday, March 31st and runs through April 9th Waterville, Maine -The Waterville Opera House is proud to present a magical musical tale - Disney's The Little Mermaid the Musical - March 31st through April 9th at the Waterville Opera House in downtown Waterville. Featuring a local cast of more than 30 performers, including an adorable children's sea puppet ensemble, the revival of the classic Disney production will be sure to charm the entire family.

