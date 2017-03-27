Area competitors in recent karate showcase
Students from Huard's Martial Arts collected funds for the Battle of Maine, to benefit Help Save Children's Lives Project. Together, these young martial artists raised close to $5,000 to help support the Children's Miracle Network.
