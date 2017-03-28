An Allagash White-fueled evening with...

An Allagash White-fueled evening with Paul LePage

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Good morning from Augusta, where our editor has asked for a "gonzo mood piece" in your Daily Brief, based on our experience having Gov. Paul LePage pour us beers last night at The Quarry Tap Room. We wouldn't dare try to emulate the great Hunter S. Thompson nor do anywhere close to the drinking or drugging he was famous for, but we have our orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 25 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC