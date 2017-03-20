20th Annual World of Women's Wellness
Inland Hospital's 20th annual World of Women's Wellness is slated for Saturday, April 1 from 9am - 2pm at Thomas College in Waterville. Inland Hospital and dozens of local organizations collaborate to offer free wellness information and resources, interactive cooking and exercise demonstrations, health risk assessments, music, gifts and door prizes, and more.
