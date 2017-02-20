Waterville to vote on selling part of...

Waterville to vote on selling part of shopping center to Colby for housing

Read more: Sun Journal

Waterville plans to vote Tuesday evening on selling part of a shopping center to a college so it can build a $25 million student housing complex. Colby College would have to pay $300,000 for the property so it can build a 100,000-square-foot apartment complex.

