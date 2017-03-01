Waterville Native to Speak on Art and Addiction at Thomas College
Waterville native Michael Libby will speak at Thomas College on his artistic response to the opiate crisis, addiction, and its impact on families through his personal and creative experience on March 15 at 7 p.m. in the Ayotte Auditorium at Thomas College. This event is free, open to the public and includes a reception afterward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC