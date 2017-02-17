Upgrading cropping systems with precision agriculture the focus of March 8 workshop
WATERVILLE, Maine - A workshop designed for farmers interested in improving their crop planting and management will be held 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, This workshop will focus on developing crop rotations, improved soil sampling, and new planting and management technologies. Speakers will include UMaine Extension educator Rick Kersbergen, Lauchlin Titus with Ag Matters and Chris Creek with Precision Planting.
