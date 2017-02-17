The Olympia Companies to Develop and Manage Hotel for Colby College
The Olympia Companies will develop and manage Colby College's new 42-room boutique hotel and restaurant in downtown Waterville, ME. The hotel is owned by Elm City LLC, Colby's development arm, and will be the focal point of Waterville's downtown revival.
