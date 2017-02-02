Picasso, LeWitt and 1,150 works are p...

Picasso, LeWitt and 1,150 works are part of more than $100 million gift to Colby art museum

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Ninme

The Colby College Museum of Art may seem off the beaten path, three hours north of Boston, but a gift of 1,150 works, ranging from Vincent Van Gogh to Ai Weiwei, should help boost the Waterville, Maine, campus as a tourist destination. The gift, to be announced Friday by Colby, comes from a familiar source, Peter and Paula Lunder, collectors with strong ties to Maine and the college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ninme.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC