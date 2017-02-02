Picasso, LeWitt and 1,150 works are part of more than $100 million gift to Colby art museum

The Colby College Museum of Art may seem off the beaten path, three hours north of Boston, but a gift of 1,150 works, ranging from Vincent Van Gogh to Ai Weiwei, should help boost the Waterville, Maine, campus as a tourist destination. The gift, to be announced Friday by Colby, comes from a familiar source, Peter and Paula Lunder, collectors with strong ties to Maine and the college.

