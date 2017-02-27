PechaKucha Waterville Volume 24

PechaKucha Waterville Volume 24

Wednesday Feb 22

PechaKucha Night Waterville volume 24 will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Colby College. Presentation proposals on the theme revolutions are invited.

