PechaKucha Waterville Volume 24
PechaKucha Night Waterville volume 24 will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Colby College. Presentation proposals on the theme revolutions are invited.
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
