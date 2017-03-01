New dean envisions many roles for CSU...

New dean envisions many roles for CSUF library

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Star-Progress

As Cal State Fullerton's newly appointed dean of the library, Guthro aspires to set the tone of Pollak Library and provide resources, encouragement and opportunities to all who interact with it. Guthro will officially step into the new role on March 30. He succeeds Richard Pollard, who retired in 2013 after serving 26 years as university librarian.

