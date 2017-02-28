Man serving life questions whether state can charge 2 types of murder

The attorney representing a man serving a life sentence for the murder of a 92-year-old Waterville resident during a burglary has asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to end prosecutors' practice of charging defendants with two different kinds of murder - intentional or knowing and depraved indifference. Roland L. Cummings , now 47, is serving a life sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren in connection with the stabbing death of Aurele Fecteau of Waterville on May 20, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.