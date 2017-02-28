Man serving life questions whether state can charge 2 types of murder
The attorney representing a man serving a life sentence for the murder of a 92-year-old Waterville resident during a burglary has asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to end prosecutors' practice of charging defendants with two different kinds of murder - intentional or knowing and depraved indifference. Roland L. Cummings , now 47, is serving a life sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren in connection with the stabbing death of Aurele Fecteau of Waterville on May 20, 2014.
