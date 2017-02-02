Legal Notices, Week of February 2, 2017

STATE OF MAINE KENNEBEC, ss. TONI M. FREDETTE, Plaintiff, V. MARY ANN FREDETTE f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH Defendant SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL ACTION DOCKET NO: ORDER ON PLAINTIFF'S MOTION TO PERMIT SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TITLE TO REAL ESTATE IS INVOLVED 688 AUGUSTA ROAD, WINSLOW, MAINE BOOK 12300, PAGE 133 A Complaint has been filed with the Court against Defendant MARY ANN FREDETTE f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH , which requires personal service in accordance with Rule 4 of the Maine Rules of Civil Procedure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Line.