Info Session for No-Cost CNA Training Program February 28 in Waterville
Maine citizens who are unemployed or under-employed may qualify for Ready2Work, a no-cost training program through Maine CareerCenters that could lead to employment as a Certified Nursing Assistant . An information session is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at Lakewood Continuing Care Center, 220 Kennedy Memorial Drive, in Waterville.
