In Maine, Colby gets 'game changing,' $100 million-plus gift from old friends

Friday Feb 3

The Colby College Museum of Art may seem off the beaten path, a three-hour drive north of Boston, but a gift of more than 1,150 works, ranging from Vincent van Gogh to Ai Weiwei, should help boost its standing as a tourist destination. The gift, announced Friday by Colby, comes from a familiar source: Peter and Paula Lunder, collectors with strong ties to Maine and the college.

