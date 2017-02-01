Colby College students named to dean's list

The following Colby College students were named to the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-17 year, in Waterville: Celie Deagle , of Canaan, is a member of the class of 2017. She attended Skowhegan Area High School and is the daughter of Paul and Sharon Deagle, of Canaan.

