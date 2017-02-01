Colby College students named to dean'...

Colby College students named to dean's list

The following Colby College students were named to the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-17 year, in Waterville: Celie Deagle , of Canaan, is a member of the class of 2017. She attended Skowhegan Area High School and is the daughter of Paul and Sharon Deagle, of Canaan.

