Are superintendent costs hindering our fight against addiction?
I'm not sure when Governor LePage is more disappointing - when he is flat out wrong and sure he's right or when he's right, but communicates so poorly it doesn't matter. In his State of the State address , he brought up the issue of superintendents, their prevalence in Maine and their overall cost to districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC