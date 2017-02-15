Are superintendent costs hindering ou...

Are superintendent costs hindering our fight against addiction?

I'm not sure when Governor LePage is more disappointing - when he is flat out wrong and sure he's right or when he's right, but communicates so poorly it doesn't matter. In his State of the State address , he brought up the issue of superintendents, their prevalence in Maine and their overall cost to districts.

