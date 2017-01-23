The Maine Film Center kicks off 2017 Cinema Explorations series with...
On Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 at 10:00am, the Maine Film Center will kickoff the 2017 Cinema Explorations film series with screenings of THE ANTHROPOLOGIST at Railroad Square Cinema. A Q&A with the film's director, Seth Kramer, will immediately follow the screening on Saturday, January 14th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC