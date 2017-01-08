Snowmobiler dies after falling through thin ice in Oakland
A Massachusetts man died Saturday after the snowmobile he was riding broke through thin ice on Messalonskee Lake in Oakland. Richard Dumont, 52, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was riding a Polaris 550 snowmobile toward the outlet of Messalonskee Lake, also known as Snow Pond, around 2:50 p.m. Saturday when it broke through thin ice, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
