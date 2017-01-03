Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host January...
Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host their first Business Breakfast of the year on "Understanding Millennials in the Workplace". The breakfast will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College's campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.
