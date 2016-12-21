Waterville man to serve 10 months for selling counterfeit coins
A Waterville man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 10 months in federal prison for selling counterfeit coins, according to the U.S. attorney's office. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $9,580 in restitution.
